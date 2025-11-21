 
Geo News

Megan Fox, MGK find peace, healing post daughter Saga Blade: Source

The birth of Megan Fox and MGK's daughter Saga Blade has shifted their dynamic significantly

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 21, 2025

Photo: Megan Fox, MGK make daughter Saga Blade number one priority: Source
Photo: Megan Fox, MGK make daughter Saga Blade number one priority: Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be entering a calmer, more grounded chapter in their relationship.

According to a new report by PEOPLE Magazine, the pair are “basically back together” after welcoming their daughter, Saga Blade, in April 2025.

“Their baby girl is their top priority, and she’s brought them closer than ever,” a source shared.

The insider further explained that the couple's daily rhythm, emotional stability, and communication have all improved since embracing parenthood together, making this period markedly different from their turbulent past year.

“They’re in a much stronger place than they were even six months ago, and Megan says their baby has given her a sense of peace and healing.”

A previous report also highlighted that Fox was genuinely moved by how tender and attentive MGK has been with their daughter. 

This reportedly strengthened her trust and comfort with him.

“Things are great now,” the source told People

“He’s amazing with the baby, and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”

More From Entertainment

Major update on 'House of the Dragon' new season
Major update on 'House of the Dragon' new season
Mary Steenburgen's reveals one issue she had with 'A Man on the Inside' role
Mary Steenburgen's reveals one issue she had with 'A Man on the Inside' role
Rumer Willis admits 'being a single mom is hard'
Rumer Willis admits 'being a single mom is hard'
DC Studios announces update on 'Lanterns' release
DC Studios announces update on 'Lanterns' release
Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after saving Ariana Grande from red carpet attack
Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after saving Ariana Grande from red carpet attack
Lily Collins shares real thoughts on Emily in 'Emily in Paris'
Lily Collins shares real thoughts on Emily in 'Emily in Paris'
Charli xcx goes on tour in 'The Moment' trailer video
Charli xcx goes on tour in 'The Moment' trailer
Kevin Spacey reveals his poor financial condition
Kevin Spacey reveals his poor financial condition
Kylie Kelce warns people of 'Smells Like Jason Kelce' candle: 'Smell at your own risk'
Kylie Kelce warns people of 'Smells Like Jason Kelce' candle: 'Smell at your own risk'