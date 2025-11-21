Megan Fox, MGK find peace, healing post daughter Saga Blade: Source

Photo: Megan Fox, MGK make daughter Saga Blade number one priority: Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be entering a calmer, more grounded chapter in their relationship.

According to a new report by PEOPLE Magazine, the pair are “basically back together” after welcoming their daughter, Saga Blade, in April 2025.

“Their baby girl is their top priority, and she’s brought them closer than ever,” a source shared.

The insider further explained that the couple's daily rhythm, emotional stability, and communication have all improved since embracing parenthood together, making this period markedly different from their turbulent past year.

“They’re in a much stronger place than they were even six months ago, and Megan says their baby has given her a sense of peace and healing.”

A previous report also highlighted that Fox was genuinely moved by how tender and attentive MGK has been with their daughter.

This reportedly strengthened her trust and comfort with him.

“Things are great now,” the source told People.

“He’s amazing with the baby, and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”