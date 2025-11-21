King Charles welcomes Iceland's president at Buckingham Palace

King Charles holds meeting at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III met Halla Tómasdóttir, the President of the Republic of Iceland.

The official Instagram page of the royal family posted a picture in which Tómasdóttir can be seen shaking hands with the monarch of the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, November 20, the President of Iceland paid a visit to the Buckingham Palace to see the King Charles as she is currently on her first official visit to UK, which started on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The post also has a caption that read, “This afternoon, The President of the Republic of Iceland visited The King at Buckingham Palace.”

Notably, Iceland President’s first day in London includes public talks and meetings focused on leadership, sustainability, and economic development.

While King Charles met the President of the Republic of Iceland, his wife Queen Camilla on the other hand hosted reception a reception at St James' Palace.

Camilla, the vice-patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, celebrated the winners and runners-up of The Commonwealth Essay Competition 2025.