Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals unusual first date with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares unconventional first date with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger drove Chris Pratt to meet her horse on day one.

The author spilled the beans on her first date with her now-husband in a recent interview with Extra.

“I took him to the barn on the first date,” the 35-year-old recalled of their date in 2018. “We didn’t even know each other and he was trying to figure out where we should go.”

Katherine drove to Carpinteria, California, to introduce the actor to her horse, turning the outing into a five-hour round trip. “It was definitely a risk to take a five-hour drive with someone you don't know,” she said. “But it led to a lot of talking and conversation.”

Pratt, 46, had previously shared that the pair first met at church, where he admittedly struggled not to stare. “You kind of don't want to be like, ‘Whoa, who is that?’ at church,” he joked on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Their relationship moved quickly from there, with Pratt calling Katherine “the woman of my dreams.” The couple married in 2019 and now share two daughters.

Pratt also poked fun at the dynamic with his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, adding, “There's peer pressure, and then there's Arnold Schwarzenegger peer pressure.”