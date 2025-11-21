Jelly Roll debuts shocking new look

Jelly Roll debuts clean-shaven face

Jelly Roll has debuted his freshly clean-shaven face.

Nearly a week ago, his wife Bunnie XO revealed he had shaved for the first time in at least 10 years, but the couple kept his new look under wraps.

But now the Need a Favour singer has taken to Instagram to post a video showing off his new look.

He joked, "By now you have probably figured out that I look like a Ninja Turtle."

Additionally, Jelly Roll has been on a weight loss journey over the past couple of years, and has dropped 200 lbs (90 kg).

He told his viewers, "This is crazy, one of the reasons I started growing a beard was because I was so obese it was just easier to cover up what was happening here."

The Save Me crooner also expressed excitement over his three Grammy nominations, saying, "First of all, the gratitude man. Not only did God bring me back here in the right headspace, when I look at these nominations, all I see is God."

He ended by telling everyone to leave comments about his "double chin", sharing, "I thought my chin went at least half an inch further than it actually went. F**k I didn't know!"