 
Geo News

Jelly Roll debuts shocking new look

Jelly Roll rocked a new look, a change he made for the first time in almost a decade

By
Sadaf Naushad
|

November 21, 2025

Jelly Roll debuts clean-shaven face
Jelly Roll debuts clean-shaven face

Jelly Roll has debuted his freshly clean-shaven face.

Nearly a week ago, his wife Bunnie XO revealed he had shaved for the first time in at least 10 years, but the couple kept his new look under wraps.

But now the Need a Favour singer has taken to Instagram to post a video showing off his new look.

He joked, "By now you have probably figured out that I look like a Ninja Turtle."

Additionally, Jelly Roll has been on a weight loss journey over the past couple of years, and has dropped 200 lbs (90 kg).

He told his viewers, "This is crazy, one of the reasons I started growing a beard was because I was so obese it was just easier to cover up what was happening here."

The Save Me crooner also expressed excitement over his three Grammy nominations, saying, "First of all, the gratitude man. Not only did God bring me back here in the right headspace, when I look at these nominations, all I see is God."

He ended by telling everyone to leave comments about his "double chin", sharing, "I thought my chin went at least half an inch further than it actually went. F**k I didn't know!"

More From Entertainment

Guy Fieri marks what would've been his dad's 83rd birthday
Guy Fieri marks what would've been his dad's 83rd birthday
Machine Gun Kelly pays tribute to Megan Fox during Phoenix show
Machine Gun Kelly pays tribute to Megan Fox during Phoenix show
Megan Fox giving Machine Gun Kelly another chance: Source
Megan Fox giving Machine Gun Kelly another chance: Source
Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours
Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours
Cynthia Erivo talks updating palette ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release
Cynthia Erivo talks updating palette ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release
Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals unusual first date with Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals unusual first date with Chris Pratt
Amanda Seyfried's denim comment draws attention in Sydney Sweeney interview
Amanda Seyfried's denim comment draws attention in Sydney Sweeney interview
Liam Payne's sister marks funeral anniversary with heartbreaking tribute
Liam Payne's sister marks funeral anniversary with heartbreaking tribute
Kourtney Kardashian questions Kim's timing on law school amid stress
Kourtney Kardashian questions Kim's timing on law school amid stress