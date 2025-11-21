Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes call it quits again

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes break up once again

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have gone their separate ways once again.

The couple went their separate ways after two years of dating in September but they were revealed to have reconciled earlier this month, only for them to end their romance once again "this past week."

An insider told Us Weekly magazine things between the 32-year-old singer and the Outer Banks actor were "so rocky and toxic."

The source further said: “It was too much for Kelsea,” adding that "jealousy definitely got in the way" for the couple.

It was claimed that the Cowboys Cry Too hitmaker "had a lot of trust issues" and has found it "hard to trust again" following her 2022 split from then-husband Morgan Evans.

Kelsea "of course" cares about Chase but there were "a lot of expectations" amid her busy schedule that contributed into their latest break-up.

The source said: “Chase really did try to make it work and loves her. [They] aren’t talking right now.”

However, while the pair may be "taking space", friends won't rule out another reunion further down the line.

The insider said: “There’s a chance they could get back together.”

It was recently reported the pair's friends weren't surprised when they got back together after their split.

A source told Us Weekly: "[They] never really stopped being in touch after their brief split.”

“They really picked up where they left off,” it was further revealed.

"Kelsea wanted to give it another chance and missed Chase a lot,” the insider concluded.

Kelsea and Chase didn't comment publicly about their reunion, but they were seen together near Edinburgh Castle in Scotland in October, which fueled rumors that they had gotten back together.