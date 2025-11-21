Jason Kelce unveils the 'badass' Thanksgiving dish his wife Kylie perfected

Jason Kelce is desperately waiting for Thanksgiving to have his favorite dish made by his wife, Kylie Kelce.

The 38-year-old former American football center and the elder brother of Travis Kelce revealed some of his favourite holiday dishes during a special episode of New Heights podcast, which aired on Friday, November 21.

Jason said he does not like Thanksgiving turkey and added, “I love everything else about — well, I take that back — I love most other things about Thanksgiving. I'm a big mashed potatoes guy. I'm a big corn guy.”

“Kylie makes a badass green bean casserole. F***** love that dish. Mama Kelce dinner rolls. Like, everything else about Thanksgiving is so fantastic,” he stated, referring to his wife, who is also a mother of his four daughters.

The father of four went on to clarify that he does not know what Kylie adds in her green bean casserole, as he does not make it himself, but guessed that the dish is made with green beans, a creamy mushroom base and a fried onion topping.

Notably, Jason Kelce not only loved his wife’s green bean casserole, but he also stated that it is her favorite side dish to have at Thanksgiving.