 
Geo News

Billie Eilish makes exciting announcement

Billie Eilish launches a fragrance similar to her THIS song

By
Syeda Waniya
|

November 21, 2025

Billie Eilish announces something spooky for fans
Billie Eilish announces something 'spooky' for fans

Billie Eilish has made a surprising announcement as she launched another fragrance.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning artist launched her fragrance Your Turn II, following the success of Your Turn scent.

As per Eilish, her newly launched fragrance is similar to her track, Chihiro.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Eilish said, "The first thing that comes to mind is Chihiro."

Adding, "I don't know why—I think it has the same spooky vibe. It’s kind of dark, confusing, intriguing, and mysterious."

Eilish went on to share that with the new fragrance, Your Turn II, "it has the same kind of sexiness, but is a little more mysterious."

"It seems more sultry to me. It feels like more rain in the woods, like a damp, freshly rained-on pavement in a sexy, sultry, romantic way," she described further. 

She also noted, "My whole philosophy with fragrance and bottles is that each bottle has to be an art piece."

"Since the beginning of making Eilish, that was my idea and whole plan, and I want to keep that going," the songstress said, referring to her first fragrance, Eilish.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Billie Eilish performed two sold-out shows in Phoenix recently.

About Billie Eilish's track Chihiro:

Chihiro is from Billie Eilish's 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft. The track is reportedly inspired from the main character, Chihiro Ogino, and themes from the 2021 film Spirited Away.

More From Entertainment

Rumer Willis reveals real reason she can't explain her dad Bruce's condition
Rumer Willis reveals real reason she can't explain her dad Bruce's condition
Kristen Bell breaks sielnce on voice use in 'The Life of Jesus' podcast video
Kristen Bell breaks sielnce on voice use in 'The Life of Jesus' podcast
Ice Spice shares opinion on voice acting after SpongeBob film
Ice Spice shares opinion on voice acting after SpongeBob film
Kim Kardashian, Drake's secret relationship finally exposed
Kim Kardashian, Drake's secret relationship finally exposed
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt reveal if 'Jungle Cruise' sequel in works
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt reveal if 'Jungle Cruise' sequel in works
Jason Kelce unveils the 'badass' Thanksgiving dish his wife Kylie perfected
Jason Kelce unveils the 'badass' Thanksgiving dish his wife Kylie perfected
Hugh Jackman gets honest about playing Wolverine again
Hugh Jackman gets honest about playing Wolverine again
Deborra-Lee Furness steps up to 'support' Nicole Kidman amid her divorce from Keith Urban
Deborra-Lee Furness steps up to 'support' Nicole Kidman amid her divorce from Keith Urban
Adele preparing to have a baby?
Adele preparing to have a baby?