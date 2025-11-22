 
RAYE unveils what her dream ring would look like

RAYE has gotten candid about her ring preferences

Geo News Digital Desk
November 22, 2025

Photo: RAYE shares what kind of ring she wants from future husband
RAYE has been opening up about love, family, and the engagement ring she hopes to receive one day.

In a new conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, the hitmaker, known for her viral track Where Is My Husband!, candidly shared the type of ring she envisions for her future proposal.

“I would really love like one with like a ruby, and then like diamonds around it, or like an emerald and diamonds around it,” RAYE said, revealing she is drawn to classic stones with bold color.

Beyond romance, the singer emphasized how deeply she values spending time with the people closest to her, adding a brief reflection on what the holidays mean to her. 

“I'm a very family-orientated person," she remarked. 

"It's nice to all gather in one place and see my grandparents as well,” she explained.

She also admitted that no festive season is complete without her favorite treat.

 “I do love mince pie — a good mince pie with ice cream,” she concluded.

