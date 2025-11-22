King Charles takes on one important detail ahead Christmas celebration

King Charles has ‘noisy floorboard’ fixed in church ahead of Christmas

His Royal Highness, King Charles will be marking Christmas Day at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham as he always does.

This year the monarch has made a subtle change because which the celebration will be a little different.

HELLO! confirmed that the church on the monarch's Norfolk estate has been renovated, including tackling one pesky problem – a noisy floorboard.

The squeaks from a floorboard distracted the congregation so much that they fought to have it replaced as part of a larger refurbishment costing almost £7,000.

Other changes inside the 16th-century building include replacing the “threadbare” red carpet in the congregational pews for a sum of £4,000, cleaning the mosaic flooring and replacing the clock on the church tower.

Local Colin Smythe has said: "The squeaky floorboard was very irritating - every time someone stepped on it the solemn mood was ruined, it's great it has now been repaired so services will be more peaceful."

It is also a special place for Prince William as both his mother, the late Princess Diana, and his own daughter, Princess Charlotte, were christened at the church.

The church has been a focal point of royal worship since Queen Victoria's reign and is well known for having royalty at the Christmas service each year.

In 2024, King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children for the festive gathering.

In attendance were also the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their kids, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Mike and Zara Tindall and their daughters, and Peter Phillips and his children.

In the same year, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (who was then still Prince Andrew) did not attend the service due to his links to convicted s** offender Jeffrey Epstein and now with renewed controversy around the issue, and the fact that King Charles has stripped his titles recently, it is believed he will not be joining the family this year either.