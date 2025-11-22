Princess Eugenie, Beatrice issued stark warning: 'Need to be careful'

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have been issued a strong warning amid their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s ongoing crisis.

The warning has come from royal expert Helena Chard while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

The royal expert told the publication Eugenie and Beatrice must prioritize duty above all, now more than ever.

She said, "Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will need to be careful and keep their distance from their parents to a degree to protect their credibility.”

However, the royal expert said, "And Andrew and Sarah adore their children. They want the best for them."

Moreover, Helena added, "It’s been said Sarah is very angry with Andrew."

"This is understandable as everyone’s stress levels will be at an all-time high. But Andrew is relieved and will play ball. It means he loses his status, but at least he will have some relief knowing his girls will be OK."

The royal expert went on saying the scandal surrounding their father Andrew could have impacted their reputation and “future within the royal family," adding “King Charles and Prince William have both shown support for the princesses, ensuring they can continue their charitable work without being overshadowed by their father’s actions. They will continue to play an important, helpful role in public life."

Eugenie and Beatrice royal name and titles help their work, Chard said and added they are ‘proud’ of their service, supporting their charities and carrying out good work, helping the royal family.