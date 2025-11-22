Seth Rogen drops bombshell about his return to 'Nobody Wants This'

Seth Rogen talks about his return to 'Nobody Wants This'

Seth Rogen recently got candid and opened up about returning to Nobody Wants This.

While giving an interview to Us Weekly along with his wife Lauren Miller at their Hilarity for Charity’s Friendsgiving event, the 43-year-old Canadian actor and comedian reflected on a huge buzz around his hit Apple TV series The Studio.

Rogen said, “I think we’re more relieved when anything goes well because we both have been around one another, when things don’t go the way you want.”

He added, “And so, when anything goes the way it goes remotely close to the way you want, you just take the win and appreciate it.”

The Primetime Emmy winner, who is playing the role of Matt Remick in The Studio, shed light on the overwhelming response The Studio has received.

He quipped, “It’s nice! Honestly, we’ve entered some new realm of cultural importance. I don’t feel that way at all. I think infinitely more people saw me on Nobody Wants This!”

Notably, following the renewal of Nobody Wants This for the third season, Rogen did not completely eliminate the possibility of his return to the series.

“Yeah, sure [I would come back]. If they want me to!” Seth Rogen stated.