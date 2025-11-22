Diana Keaton's last moments come to light in heart-stopping reveal

Diana Keaton's 'heartbreaking' final moments brought into the light

A close pal of Diana Keaton has revealed what the late actress went through during her final days.

For those unaware, Keaton succumbed to pneumonia on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79 in Los Angeles.

The friend of the late American actress told Radar Online that an emergency call was made to 911 at around 8 a.m. in order to save her life on the day she passed away. Keaton was surrounded by her family members, including her adopted children, daughter Dexter, 29, and son Duke, 25.

As soon as 911 received an emergency call, the emergency department dispatched paramedics to Keaton’s California residence with audio to the Los Angeles Fire Department citing a "person down."

The Something's Gotta Give star was taken to a nearby healthcare facility by ambulance; however, she could not fight for her life and was pronounced dead.

"She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her. It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit,” the friend stated.

An insider also conversed with the same outlet and shared that "Diane was very private about her health. She had several battles with skin cancer in her life that required surgeries, but she kept her grim condition to herself and really wasn't seeing people in recent months."