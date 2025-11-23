 
Channing Tatum, Jon Hamm competing for pivotal role

Melissa Peterman shared that she has been eyeing Channing Tatum and Jon Hamm for a critical role

Geo News Digital Desk
November 23, 2025

Melissa Peterman already has a wish list for the next major storyline on Happy's Place and she has been aiming high.

As per the latest report from Us Weekly, Peterman's character Gabby has officially begun her unconventional search ahead of the show's upcoming second installment as she receives help from her coworkers when it came to choosing the father of her baby.

“Gabby [would want] Channing Tatum. She’s going to dream big,” Peterman began, adding, “Dream big or go home.”

The team also tossed out another A-lister and shared that that Jon Hamm's name has also entered the mix.

They joked, “I’m sure Gabby was on the dark web trying to find [someone good to donate]. I think she had fun shopping.”

Before Gabby ended up choosing a donor online, series creator Kevin Abbott revealed to the outlet that the original plan was quite different.

“With Steve Howey, we originally had an idea that he was going to” help Gabby with her hunt, Abbott shared in March.

