 
Geo News

Taylor Swift begins wedding prep as she redesigns venue

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not publicly confirmed a date, a source has revealed that the couple plans to marry next summer

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 23, 2025

Taylor Swift turning Rhode Island estate into custom wedding venue
Taylor Swift turning Rhode Island estate into custom wedding venue

Taylor Swift is reportedly turning her $17 million Rhode Island mansion into a custom wedding venue as she and fiancé Travis Kelce move ahead with planning.

Swift is said to be creating an entirely new garden on the property, envisioning a home-based ceremony after previously considering a destination wedding in Italy, per the US Sun

Sources say the choice gives the couple more flexibility as they prepare for their nuptials. The Grammy winner also plans to gift attending girlfriends bouquets of red eternity roses.

One insider claimed Swift wants to be “fully surrounded by flowers” on her wedding day. “She’s dreamed of marrying in a sea of flowers since she was a teenager,” the source added.

The venue update comes shortly after reports that Swift chose longtime friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid as bridesmaids. An insider previously said Swift wants the lead-up to the wedding to feel collaborative and fun, with group activities, trips, and shared planning.

Kelce, 36, proposed to Swift, 35, in August after two years of dating. While the couple has not publicly confirmed a date, a source told Page Six they plan to marry next summer as Swift is eager to start a family.

More From Entertainment

Keith Urban gave hint to fan before major change in life
Keith Urban gave hint to fan before major change in life
Bowen Yang shares his thoughts on Jonathan Bailey's new title
Bowen Yang shares his thoughts on Jonathan Bailey's new title
Noah Schnapp asked co-star for 'help' in 'Stranger Things'
Noah Schnapp asked co-star for 'help' in 'Stranger Things'
Ciara avoids putting 'too much pressure' on herself in her 40s
Ciara avoids putting 'too much pressure' on herself in her 40s
George Clooney breaks silence on Paul Newman's warning about fame
George Clooney breaks silence on Paul Newman's warning about fame
Dwayne Johnson reveals role he wanted in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Dwayne Johnson reveals role he wanted in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
'Invincible' becomes too hard to handle for Aaron Paul
'Invincible' becomes too hard to handle for Aaron Paul
Benedict Cumberbatch shares take on 'male inability to manage emotion'
Benedict Cumberbatch shares take on 'male inability to manage emotion'
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about Matthew Perry
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about Matthew Perry