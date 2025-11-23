Taylor Swift begins wedding prep as she redesigns venue

Taylor Swift turning Rhode Island estate into custom wedding venue

Taylor Swift is reportedly turning her $17 million Rhode Island mansion into a custom wedding venue as she and fiancé Travis Kelce move ahead with planning.

Swift is said to be creating an entirely new garden on the property, envisioning a home-based ceremony after previously considering a destination wedding in Italy, per the US Sun.

Sources say the choice gives the couple more flexibility as they prepare for their nuptials. The Grammy winner also plans to gift attending girlfriends bouquets of red eternity roses.

One insider claimed Swift wants to be “fully surrounded by flowers” on her wedding day. “She’s dreamed of marrying in a sea of flowers since she was a teenager,” the source added.

The venue update comes shortly after reports that Swift chose longtime friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid as bridesmaids. An insider previously said Swift wants the lead-up to the wedding to feel collaborative and fun, with group activities, trips, and shared planning.

Kelce, 36, proposed to Swift, 35, in August after two years of dating. While the couple has not publicly confirmed a date, a source told Page Six they plan to marry next summer as Swift is eager to start a family.