Sandra Bullock steps back from Hollywood post personal loss: Report

Photo: Sandra Bullock turns away from Hollywood due to grief: Report

Sandra Bullock has reportedly taken a major step back from public life following the 2023 death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall.

According to a new report from RadarOnline.com, the actress has adopted an increasingly private lifestyle, not due to Hollywood's fixation on youth, but because she is still deeply affected by the loss of the man she once called the love of her life.

“Sandra keeps to herself almost all the time – she only goes out when she truly has to,” one insider shared.

The source added that those close to her remain worried about how profoundly the grief has reshaped her day-to-day life.

“Those around her fear she’s closed herself off. It’s the grief, and it’s something she’s still living with every single day.”

Another insider noted that Bullock has quietly pulled away from Hollywood in the process.

“She’s essentially stepped away from the business," the source continued.

"She hasn’t formally said she’s done, but everyone can sense she isn’t ready to be back in the public eye,” the source concluded.