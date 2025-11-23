King Charles set to visit US in 'major moment' for Donald Trump administration

King Charles set to visit US for major event after Donald Trump's UK visit

King Charles is set to visit the United States next April to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.

He will be received by President Donald Trump, who has planned a lavish state visit for him, per The Sun.

The visit will happen in spring if His Majesty’s health allows him to travel. Queen Camilla is set to accompany him on the trip. The trip will include a visit to the White House in late April.

Trump’s team is planning events for the monarchs to engage in as they mark the 250-year anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The visit will mark a "major moment" ahead of the July 4 Independence Day celebrations.

Since Charles, 77, is still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, his health will be monitored closely in the weeks leading up to the trip.

This comes after Charles hosted Trump and his wife Melania in a grandiose state visit in September. The couple were welcomed by Princess Kate and Prince William, who took them to Windsor palace, where the King and Queen met them.

Donald Trump was honored with a flypast that sprayed the colors of the U.S. flag. He also witnessed a parade while a splendid state dinner was held at night.