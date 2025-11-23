Eva Longoria talks about becoming a mom at 43

Eva Longoria says becoming mother at 43 'perfect timing'

Eva Longoria has opened up about experiencing motherhood at the age of 43.

As per the American actress and film producer, being a mom in her 40s was a "perfect timing."

In her interview with The Sunday Times, Longoria shared that she has "so much more wisdom and patience" as a parent in 40s.

The actress, who shares son Santiago Enrique Baston with Jose 'Pepe' Baston, admitted, "My family is my priority, so if I'm saying yes to something and it's taking time away from them, it's got to be something I'm really going to enjoy and people I really want to work with."

Set to appear in the festive film Christmas Karma, Longoria also added, "You have so much more wisdom and patience when you become a mother in your forties. It was all about me for so long."

"Forty years of me was enough time, so I was really blessed to have my child later in life because I had travelled, I'd done everything I needed to do for my career," the actress said.

Adding, "Now everything I do is just icing on the cake and I get to do that with my son."

On the other hand, Eva Longoria is also set to direct a Netflix comedy called, The Fifth Wheel, which will star the reality TV queen Kim Kardashian. However, the actress admitted that her family is the first priority and also praised her husband Baston for supporting her career.

The War of the Worlds star and Baston tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed son Santiago Enrique Baston in 2018. Besides a son, Longoria is also a stepmom to Jose's children from previous partner: Natalia and twins Mariana and Jose Antonio.