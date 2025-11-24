 
Geo News

Lea Michele reflects on new role in 'Chess': 'So excited'

Lea Michele discussed the performance that motivated her return to 'Broadway'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 24, 2025

Photo: Lea Michele shares who inpired her latest Broadway role
Lea Michele has credied a familiar Broadway powerhouse for inspiring her latest stage role.

In her conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, Michele revealed that it was Idina Menzel, her former on-screen mother from Glee, who sparked her desire to join the new Broadway revival of Chess

It is noteworthy that Menzel famously played Florence Vassy in a London concert staging of the show back in 2008.

“I heard Idina Menzel sing [the Chess number] ‘Nobody’s Side,’ and I said, ‘I have to sing that song every single night,’” Michele recalled,

Moreover, the Tony nominee added that she has been moved by how many Glee alumni are currently thriving on Broadway stages.

“I mean, Jonathan[Groff]’s here with me tonight, and I talked to Darren [Criss], and I'm so excited for Kevin [McHale],” she shared. 

“Glee has the most incredible cast with … talented people, so it makes sense that we would all be here.”

