Sarah Ferguson is turning to Princess Beatrice after Royal shun

Sarah Ferguson is looking for safer future options after exile

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 24, 2025

Sarah Ferguson is heavily relying on her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, as she is looking for a new place to live.

The former Duchess of York, who has been exiled from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, is now looking to live with Beatrice.

A source told Mail on Sunday: “The granny annexe seems to be ready to move into now.

“It'd be perfect for Fergie, wouldn't it? The stonework has all been repointed, the gutters renovated, the woodwork nicely painted. It has its own entrance.

“Just today, the road was blocked for a delivery of propane gas bottles for the annexe. That coincided with the first cold snap of winter.

“So, clearly, the arrival of someone is imminent. It may not look like much of a palace on the outside, but I bet it's stunning inside,” she added.

