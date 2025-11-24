Meghan Markle takes over special duty as Harry sets eyes on royal invite

Meghan Markle appeared to be in a festive mood as she shared tips from her kitchen in a new video message.

The Duchess of Sussex featured in a promotional video of As Ever's holiday collection, which was on her lifestyle brand's official Instagram account.

In the video, Meghan was guiding her followers on how to host family and friends during special occasions. She prepared a food station with the help of her products, including raspberry jam and honey.

"Because you don’t need to stress to impress," the caption reads.

It is worth noting that Meghan's latest video came occurred amid reports that Prince Harry is considering a Christmas invitation from his father, King Charles.

Earlier, Closer Magazine reported, "Harry is on tenterhooks waiting to get the go-ahead to visit King Charles in England at Christmas and is adamant that he needs to be with his father any chance he gets."

The Duke of Sussex has also been persuading his wife to travel with him alongside their two children, Archie and Lilibet, if the royals extend an invitation.

However, Meghan is resentful as she is "way more focused on what they’ve got going on in America, both work-wise and socially."