Hailey, Justin Bieber clap back at critics with PDA-packed video

Justin Bieber chose action over words to show his love for wife Hailey Bieber after skipping a public tribute on her special day.

Fans wondered why the 32-year-old pop star hadn’t posted anything for his wife, who turned 29 on Saturday, November 22, sparking "trouble in paradise" rumours.

However, the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, quickly shut down the drama with a PDA-packed gesture over the weekend.

Though the Baby hitmaker still remained silent on social media, the Rhode owner took to her Instagram on Sunday, November 23, to share highlights from her birthday celebration, including a sweet video of the pair.

Captured from an above angle, the video focuses on their sock-clad feet and hands as Hailey and Justin takes a stroll inside the house, fingers intertwined. Their faces weren’t shown.

She captioned the series of photos and video, "best week ringing in 29 [white heart and wing emoji]," confirming that her husband was by her side as she began a new year.

The fashion model’s birthday carousel also included a photo of her and the Yummy singer’s son, Jack Blues Bieber, being pushed in a tricycle stroller.

The doting parents welcomed their first child in August 2024 and since then maintained his privacy by not showing his face.

They often share glimpses of their son with either him looking away from the camera or insert any emoji on his face.