Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker mark daughter's birthday amid split

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker marks daughter's birthday amid split

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker put differences aside as they teamed up together to celebrate their daughter Blaze’ sixth birthday.

Despite the shocking split after 11 years marriage, the estranged couple has decided to co-parent their kids, son Ace and Blaze.

Reported by People magazine, Burruss dressed casually in a grey sweatsuit and smiled big for a family pic alongside Tucker, their 9-year-old son, Ace, and Blaze in a picture.

Tucker also appeared to be in high spirits, wearing a black tracksuit and backwards baseball cap.

Both the parents also wished their daughter through their individual Instagram accounts.

Tucker shared a picture of him hugging Blaze, who has her face painted with a unicorn.

“She makes me smile, laugh and remember how blessed I am. I love her so much,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, RHOA star, posted a carousel post showing off their mother-daughter bond.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my little twin @blazetucker!!! Time is flying by!”

“I can’t believe you’re six years old already… so strong, smart, talented, creative, big personality, & a winner!” she continued. “My beautiful little princess! I love you so much.”

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker split

The couple announced their breakup on November 21.

Burruss in conversation with People magazine, said, “This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

Following the split, Burruss returns to Broadway this December for & Juliet musical and also continues to expand her business and other tasks.