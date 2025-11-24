 
Meghan Markle delights Prince Harry fans with big surprise

The Duchess of Sussex set to 'bring out big guns' amid back-to-back failures

Geo News Digital Desk
November 24, 2025

Meghan Markle comes up with a key strategy involving Prince Harry to save a project close to her heart.

The special holiday season of her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, is set to stream on December 3rd.

In the newly released trailer, Meghan was seen with several guests cooking and sharing tips on how to make the festive season more memorable.

But the highlight of the teaser was the Duke of Sussex's appearance in the video, showcasing the romantic couple sharing a kiss.

It has been said that Meghan is set to bring out 'big guns,' which could be meant towards Harry's proper presence in the upcoming show, unlike season one.

A royal commentator, Rebecca English, claimed that the former Suits actress wants to keep the public's interest in her project by bringing Harry.

During a conversation on Daily Mail's Palace Confidential podcast, the royal expert said, "I'm not a natural conspiracy theorist normally, but I'm 100% on this."

"The previous two series have been critically mauled. I think the first series did better because there was quite a lot of what I'd call rubberneckers and journalists having to watch it on repeat, but the second series really fell pretty flat. And I think she's [Meghan] trying to kind of bring out the big guns," Rebecca shared. 

