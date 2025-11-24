Jonathan Bailey makes unexpected visit at ‘For Good' screening

Jonathan Bailey made fans jumped out of their seats during his unannounced visit to Wicked: For Good audience premiere.

The Bridgerton star stepped out in Sydney at a sold-out screening of the hit sequel at an IMAX theater.

In a video shared by shared by Universal Pictures on Instagram, the British actor is seen slowly walking in the theatre to be met by thunderous applause and cheering from the crowd after being introduced by radio host Kent "Smallzy" Small.

In the video clip, Bailey reveals that he has landed in Australia just few hours ago.

“I've just landed in Aus'," he said, making a pun. "I've missed it so much, so I wanted to return to the real land of Oz, which is where we started the press tour for the first film last year. And I thought, 'Why not end the press tour for Wicked: For Good back where it started?' "

Sharing his joy of being there, he added, “I think this is the fourth-biggest screen in the Southern Hemisphere, baby. I'm really excited to surprise a few people. But it's always lovely to be back in Sydney, and it's always lovely to support Wicked: For Good."

The Sexiest Man Alive, stars as Prince Fiyero, who is involved a love triangle with Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo).

Following the Wicked success, Bailey is now gearing up reprise his role as Lord Anthony from Bridgerton. Its fourth season is slated for premiere on Netflix on January 29, 2026.