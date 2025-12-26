Some popular social media apps might lose relevance in 2026: Discover the platforms and reasons

Some popular social media apps might lose relevance in 2026

The landscape of social media has changed dramatically over the past few years, and with the beginning of 2026 around the corner, uncertainty is engulfing some of the prominent platforms, and they might even lose relevance and become obsolete next year, owing to shifting user preferences.

Throughout 2025, internet users reportedly were fatigued with social media platforms, and the global average daily time spent on social media decreased from approximately 145 minutes in 2023 to 141 minutes by Q3 2025. This trend was particularly observed among younger users, who are more attracted towards niche and private spaces, leading to low engagement rates across major platforms.

Several established apps are undergoing stagnation or decline in key engagement metrics. Here are five social media platforms facing significant challenges:

The Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform has seen a decline in users and advertisers. Snapchat: Although Snapchat maintains a strong connection with Gen Z, its growth has slowed, with daily active users around 469 million. For short-form video content, competition from TikTok and Instagram Reels has intensified.

Although Snapchat maintains a strong connection with Gen Z, its growth has slowed, with daily active users around 469 million. For short-form video content, competition from TikTok and Instagram Reels has intensified. Facebook: While it has a massive total of 3.05 billion monthly active users, Facebook's demographics are ageing more quickly than we thought. Younger users view it as a “parents’ app,” which is evident in the data indicating a decline in time spent by users aged 18-34.

While it has a massive total of 3.05 billion monthly active users, Facebook's demographics are ageing more quickly than we thought. Younger users view it as a “parents’ app,” which is evident in the data indicating a decline in time spent by users aged 18-34. Pinterest: With around 570 million monthly active users, Pinterest's growth has plateaued, remaining around 10% year-over-year. As video content is dominating internet traffic, Pinterest's struggle to adapt highlights its challenges in a video-centric era.

With around 570 million monthly active users, Pinterest's growth has plateaued, remaining around 10% year-over-year. As video content is dominating internet traffic, Pinterest's struggle to adapt highlights its challenges in a video-centric era. Tumblr: Once a vibrant platform for blogging, Tumblr has seen minimal growth since its 2018 ban on adult content. Its user base now ranges between 135 million and 213 million, with stronger alternatives like Reddit and Discord capturing users.

As we approach 2026, social media will likely prioritise short-form video and private spaces, with artificial intelligence (AI) shaping user experiences and social commerce becoming more embedded in content.

This evolution will demand platforms to enhance trust, safety, and authenticity amid increasing scrutiny.