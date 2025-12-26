Some popular social media apps might lose relevance in 2026: Discover the platforms and reasons

December 26, 2025
The landscape of social media has changed dramatically over the past few years, and with the beginning of 2026 around the corner, uncertainty is engulfing some of the prominent platforms, and they might even lose relevance and become obsolete next year, owing to shifting user preferences.
Throughout 2025, internet users reportedly were fatigued with social media platforms, and the global average daily time spent on social media decreased from approximately 145 minutes in 2023 to 141 minutes by Q3 2025. This trend was particularly observed among younger users, who are more attracted towards niche and private spaces, leading to low engagement rates across major platforms.
Several established apps are undergoing stagnation or decline in key engagement metrics. Here are five social media platforms facing significant challenges:
As we approach 2026, social media will likely prioritise short-form video and private spaces, with artificial intelligence (AI) shaping user experiences and social commerce becoming more embedded in content.
This evolution will demand platforms to enhance trust, safety, and authenticity amid increasing scrutiny.