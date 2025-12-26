What is '6-7 Merry Rizzmas'? here's everything to know about viral Gen Alpha slang

The holiday season is all about festivity, joy, warmth, and moments worth sharing with loved ones. It also means keeping up with the viral slang and phrases the young ones have been buzzing with since last year.

Credit to the digital media’s mushroom growth, Gen Alpha’s viral slang “6-7” remains in flux at rapid speed.

And no matter how offended you get hearing your siblings yell “6-7,” the trend shows no signs of fading away—at least this festive season.

“6-7,” the popular Gen Alpha slang term, originally just an exclamation, has been repackaged as a holiday catchphrase.

What is “6-7 Merry Rizzmas” viral trend?

If you’re around grade schoolers this holiday season, don’t be surprised to hear a viral twist on a classic carol: “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” gets a “6-7 on a Merry Rizzmas” spinoff, as this song has already taken over TikTok.

It’s also sparked a TikTok dance trend, content creators do the viral “6-7” juggling hand gesture movement (associated with the Gen Alpha slang)—moving hands up and down, palms up, like weighing two objects.

Next comes a “shush” signal, then a finger tracing the jawline—a nod to the Gen Alpha “mewing” trend for jaw sculpting.

It doesn’t stop there; it even reaches the Tyne Theatre & Opera House in the UK, where cast members of Twist and Pulse, a UK-based street dance duo, did the viral dance moves to the song "6-7 on a Merry Rizzmas" in their ongoing production of "Cinderella."

Twist and Pulse, whose real names are Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, are a popular English street dance duo who got fame after clinching the crown of Britain’s Got Talent Champion of Champions in 2019.

They post a video on TikTok, which has so far amassed over 1.4 million views and is still counting.

The “6-7” craze isn’t just limited to pupils and artists. Google also joined the buzz, introducing an interface where the phone’s home screen shakes when someone types “6-7.”

Background of “6-7”

The term originated from rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7),” pointing to a 6-foot, 7-inch basketball player, LaMelo Ball.

The term became an internet sensation after gaining buzz through viral videos and memes that highlight NBA player LaMelo Ball.

“6-7” has since evolved from being just the height of a basketball player to being stripped of all meaning.

The phrase has become a popular call-and-response chant among Generation Alpha, who shout “six!” to prompt an answering cry of “seven!”

There’s also a “juggling” hand gesture that goes along with it.

When people, especially younger ones, are yelling it, they’re not just repeating a meme; they’re shouting a feeling.

Dictionary.com declared “6-7,” pronounced as “six-seven,” as the 2025 Word of the Year in October 2025.

Moreover, it’s one of the first words of the year 2025 that works as an interjection—a burst of energy that spreads and connects people long before anyone agrees on what it actually stands for.