Ariana Grande 'Wicked' premiere ambush: Important update

Ariana Grande lunged at by crazy fan at Singapore 'Wicked: For Good' premiere

Ariana Grande’s ambush incident recently got major development as Grande continues to deal with PTSD after the frightening moment.

The traumatic event occurred at the Asian premiere of Wicked: For Good held at Singapore on November 13.

On the opening night, Grande along with others were at the Universal Studios when Australian influencer Johnson Wen jumped a barricade and lunged at her.

The 7 Rings singer’s costar Cynthia Erivo was quick to take action and threw herself in between her colleague and the influencer.

The gatecrasher was subsequently arrested.

According to new reports, the 26-year-old has been deported from Singapore.

Singaporean news network CNA reported Sunday, that Wen has been sent to Australia.

An ICA spokesperson also shared that his entry back into the country has been barred.

The officials emphasized that the decision was not only about penalizing Wen for his actions, but also about protecting the country’s reputation for safety and order.

The Australian national is infamous for accosting celebrities as he crashes events.

Following this particular incident, surprisingly Wen took to Instagram Story and penned a note for the Oscar-winning actress.

“Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You,” Wen wrote about his ‘dream’ to meet the superstar.