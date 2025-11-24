King Charles cheers Welsh care home garden

King Charles has added a royal ray of sunshine to a small Welsh care home by personally recognising its brand new sensory garden.

In a letter sent from his Head of Royal Correspondence, The King offered his “warmest good wishes” to residents at Chirk Court Care Home near Wrexham, praising the project for boosting wellbeing and deepening residents’ connection with nature.

The monarch’s nod has delighted the community, especially manager Jane Humphreys, whose vision and determination brought the garden to life.

Officially opened in May, the sensory haven was created to uplift residents living with dementia through a carefully designed mix of colour, scent, sound, and texture.

Far from a simple patch of greenery, the garden features accessible pathways, soothing wind chimes, trickling water features, fragrant plants, raised beds for wheelchair users and cosy, inclusive seating areas perfect for relaxation and memory support.

Chirk Court’s sensory garden was full team mission and more than a community spirit.

Manager Jane Humphreys and Activities Coordinator Nicola Hughes led the practical charge, while grants from Keep Wales Tidy helped bring key features like the raised beds and allotment to life.

Jane was invited to speak at the Care Show Birmingham, taking the stage to share her insights in a seminar titled Getting Outdoor Spaces Right: Design, Use and Impact.

“The garden isn’t just a space; it’s part of our commitment to person-centred care,” she said.

“Seeing the reactions from residents and their loved ones is reward enough. The letter from Buckingham Palace was the icing on the cake!”