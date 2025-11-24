Kate Middleton’s 'change and love' video sends important message to Andrew

Kate Middleton is sending good vibes from Windsor Great Park.

The Princess of Wales’ latest Instagram post, filmed at her new Forest Lodge home, offers reflections on “change and love” but there’s a sharper edge hidden behind the warm message.

Royal sources tell Radar Online that the timing of Kate’s video, which touches on renewal, personal growth, and moving forward, may have been a subtle nod to ongoing tensions surrounding Prince Andrew, who continues to face scrutiny after losing his royal titles.

“It wasn’t accidental,” one source claimed, hinting that her words were carefully chosen to signal forward momentum for the monarchy.

The clip arrives as Kate also shares her thoughts on tackling personal challenges, including addiction and linking her public advocacy with themes of resilience and transformation.

The future Queen “knew exactly what she was doing” with her latest video, and sources suggest her warm tone carried a very pointed subtext.

Within royal circles, Prince Andrew is increasingly seen as a symbol of a bygone era the younger royals are keen to leave behind.

One aide explained that Kate’s focus on stability, connection, and compassion reflects the values she tirelessly promotes through her public work.

Another insider added that her remarks weren’t just about love, they were about setting firm boundaries as the family charts its future.

“Kate’s commitment to a toxic free future for the monarchy is absolute,” they said, leaving little doubt that her message was as strategic as it was heartfelt.