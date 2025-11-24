 
'Dancing With the Stars': Corey Feldman bares toxic behind-the-scenes culture

Corey Feldman breaks his silence after 'DWTS' elimination

November 24, 2025

Corey Feldman breaks his silence after DWTS elimination
Corey Feldman breaks his silence after 'DWTS' elimination

Corey Feldman opened up about his time on Dancing With the Stars.

Just weeks after his short-lived stint on the reality TV show, the Goonies star confessed that the on-set experience was quite opposite of what was going on behind the scenes.

During his recent appearance on the radio show Gurvey’s Law, Feldman shared that the off-stage drama left him quite stunned.

"There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind-the-scenes,” Feldman shared in a preview clip of the upcoming episode.

"Actually there, everything was great, but the behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around that show, I've never seen anything like it. It's the worst, like, most toxic."

Feldman’s partner was pro dancer Jenna Johnson for season 34, but only had the opportunity to work with her for two episodes.

He got eliminated after a cha-cha to Sir Mix-a-A lot’s Baby Got Back.

Reflecting back, the actor claimed the trash-talking during the press cycle is what made his otherwise positive experience unpleasant.

However, he later made his comments clear emphasizing that his complaints weren’t directed at the cast or crew.

His claims were about ‘individuals who are no longer directly involved with DWTS, but still feel entitled to weigh in and create unnecessary drama.’

