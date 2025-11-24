Princess Kate to drop In at Anna Freud to talk tiny humans

Kate Middleton is back on a mission to put the spotlight on children’s mental health.

The Princess of Wales will visit the Anna Freud Centre on Thursday, November 27, to discuss the crucial role of nurturing relationships in shaping young lives.

Kate has been Patron of the charity since 2016 and she has made several visits to Anna Freud in the past, including one during Mental Health Awareness Week in 2023.

This latest outing comes just a week after she delivered a powerful speech at the Future Workforce Summit, where she urged business leaders to balance “time and tenderness” with profit and success.

During her visit, the Princess will focus on the importance of early social and emotional development and witness the launch of an exciting new project in partnership with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The initiative will invest £100,000 into research on helping parents tackle “technoference” the distractions caused by gadgets that can disrupt family life.

The Anna Freud Centre, renowned for evidence based research and training in children’s mental health, is set to benefit from Kate’s hands on advocacy, as she continues to champion the well-being of children and families across the UK.