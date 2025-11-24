Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson turn up heat at Paris film premiere

Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson star in 2008 documentary-based movie, 'Song Sung Blue'

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson turned heads at the Paris premiere Sunday of their film 'Song Sung Blue' - known in French as 'Sur un Air de Blues'.

'The Greatest Showman' actor cut a dashing figure in a tailored black suit worn over a crisp white T-shirt.

Jackman, who is playing Hudson’s onscreen husband, embodied effortless sophistication.

The 46-year-old stunned in a pale pink satin gown with a corseted bodice and plunging neckline.

She added to her height with classic black stillettos.

The Almost Famous star wore her hair in sleek updo and completed her look with diamond earrings.

The leading pair was also joined by the film’s director, writer and producer, Craig Brewer, looking sharp in a suit with a purple shirt and patterned tie.

Sutton Foster’s partner and Hudson impressed everyone with their undeniable chemistry.

The upcoming film is based on Greg Koh’s 2008 documentary which bears the same name.

The movie tells the true story of Milwaukee musicians Mike Sardina (Jackman) and Claire (Hudson), who form a Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning & Thunder.

It charts their rise from local fame to personal heartbreak, including Claire’s accident and Mike’s troubled past, all set against performances of Neil Diamond classics.