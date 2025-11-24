The Duke of Edinburgh digs in at Ghana’s Botanical Gardens

Prince Edward’s visit to Ghana isn’t just a royal trip but it’s a working mission with serious climate, education, and innovation goals.

While in Aburi, he made a meaningful stop at the Aburi Botanical Gardens known for its rich biodiversity and conservation work.

At the gardens, Edward toured a nursery that propagates native flora and doubles as a practical training hub for horticulture students.

He also planted a commemorative tree echoing a tradition begun by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth and continued by his brother, King Charles.

Beyond the greenery, Edward met with British and Ghanaian entrepreneurs working in the cocoa industry, highlighting sustainable trade and community empowerment.

Edward heard how cocoa production supports rural development, from smallholder farmers to local traders.

His trip further emphasizes the UK-Ghana partnership and that he’ll observe climate smart early education models at a local teacher training college.

Meanwhile, royal biographer has revealed the forthright advice the late Duke of Edinburgh reportedly gave Prince Harry ahead of his engagement to Meghan Markle.

According to Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Philip cautioned his grandson, “One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them,” following the announcement of Harry’s plans to wed the former American actress after a year of dating.

The quip, which has the hallmarks of a classic Prince Philip remark, was also reported by The Sunday Times in 2019, with sources describing it as “idle dinner party gossip, perhaps, although it does sound like a Prince Philip bon mot.”