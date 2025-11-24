Meghan Markle clings to Oprah for another face-saving favour

Meghan Markle is buzzing with excitement as her lifestyle brand, As Ever, lands a coveted spot on Oprah’s Favourite Things.

Fans were the first to hear the news after As Ever sent a celebratory email, announcing that the Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box had made Oprah’s festive list.

The brand gushed, “We’re over the moon to spread the news—literally! Our Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box is on Oprah’s Favourite Things this year!”

Oprah herself praised Meghan’s creations on OprahDaily.com, sharing, “Before my neighbour Meghan started her business, she shared her homemade recipes with us.

I love to drizzle it on an English muffin, yogurt, or ice cream. I also adore bringing a jam or preserves as a hostess gift, and with this pretty box set of marmalade, raspberry, and strawberry spread, just add a bow and you’re ready to go.”

Meghan Markle’s sweet triumph isn’t just in the kitchen her fruit spread trio of raspberry, strawberry, and orange marmalade is now available for fans on the As Ever store for $36 (£27.50), just in time for festive gifting.

The Duchess has maintained a long-standing friendship with Oprah Winfrey, which goes back to her 2021 bombshell interview.

That hour-long conversation sent shockwaves around the globe, with Meghan and Prince Harry opening up about everything from alleged racism within the Royal Family to struggles with mental health.

In the interview, Meghan revealed moments of despair, sharing that she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” while Harry described being cut off financially by the Palace.

They also claimed that senior royals, including Princess Kate, had made life difficult causing Meghan to cry and raising concerns about Prince Archie’s title and security.