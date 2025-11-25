From Swift & Kelce to Selena & Benny: Biggest celebrity weddings and engagements of 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in studded ceremony on September 27 while Travis Kelce proposed Taylor Swift after two years of dating

The year 2025 has already become a memorable one for many A-list couples, with several celebrities marking major milestones by exchanging vows, grand weddings, and long awaited engagements.

From intimate destination ceremonies to heartfelt proposal moments, here's a look at the stars who celebrated major milestones this year.

Celebrity Weddings of 2025

The most talked-about wedding of the year belongs to one superstar couple: Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in a lavish, star studded ceremony on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California.

The romantic ceremony was held at the picturesque Sea Crest Nursery overlooking the Santa Barbara Channel. More than 170 guests attended, including A-list friends Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Ed Sheeran, and Paris Hilton.

Charli Burnett & Corey Loftus

Vanderpump Rules alum Charli Burnett and Corey Burnett married her longtime boyfriend Corey Loftus in November. The couple chose lovely destination wedding-Guanajuato, Mexico. Loftus proposed in 2023 after six years of dating, and the pair announced the engagement on Instagram with photos from the romantic moment.

Other Celebrity Weddings of 2025

Alongside Selena and Benny, several other stars also walked down the aisle this year, including :

1. Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver

2. Johnny Knoxville and Emily Ting

3. Monty Lopez and Kaitlyn Nicole Robins

4. Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole M.G.N.

5. Isaac Hempstead Wright

6. Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry

7. Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett

8. Stella Banderas and Alex Gruzynki

9. Christine Baumgartner and Josh Connor

Celebrity Engagements of 2025

One engagement, in particular, set social media ablaze and defined 2025's romantic milestones: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Fans rejoiced in August when NFL star Travis Kelce proposed Taylor Swift after two years of dating.

The couple announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post, playfully captioned: 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.'

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez

Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo and longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez also got engaged this year.

Rodriguez confirmed the news in August with a sweet Instagram post showing off her stunning ring, writing:

'Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.'

Other Celebrity engagements in 2025

1. Amy Robach & T.J Holmes

2. Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro

3. Connie Britton and David Windsor

4. Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor

5. Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso

6. Daisy Kent and Thor Herbst

7. Ruston Kelly and Tia Cubelic

8. Gerry Turner and Lana Sutton

9. Aurora Culpo and Zac

As 2025 unfolds, celebrity romance continues to shine brighter than ever. Whether through glamorous weddings or heartfelt proposals, these stars have embraced love boldly and beautifully. And with several couples planning their nuptials, the year promises even more celebrations in ever evolving love story.