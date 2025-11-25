‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' star Rachel Zoe speaks on shocking marriage reveal

Rachel Zoe, new star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revealed who made the decision to end her long marriage to Rodger Berman.

The 54-year-old stylist confirmed that she is the one who ended their 26-year union after being together for 33 years.

“When I made the decision to leave my marriage, it was like, okay, next,” Zoe told PEOPLE.

While she did not explain what prompted the split, the media star emphasised her independence, saying that it helped her move forward confidently.

Zoe further reflected on the importance of women being financially independent, professionally and socially, things that gave her the strength to make the choice.

The fashion expert also opened up about how her experiences would be featured on the upcoming season of RHOBH, which returns on December 4.

“I feel different on every level. I’m very honest about where I am and what I’m dealing with. My goal is really to share the reality of my life. Everyone’s going through stuff, right?” she said.

Zoe, however, first met Berman in 1991 while they were both students at George Washington University.

After graduation, they moved to New York City, with her pursuing fashion and Berman working in finance.

The couple shared a family and created many cherished memories together and they remain committed to co-parenting their sons.

The stylist filed for divorce in July of this year, months after announcing their separation publicly.

Known for her work with stars like Jennifer Garner, Lindsay Lohan, Kate Hudson and Mischa Barton, Zoe moved to Los Angeles in 2002 and got a name for herself as a stunning and visible name in fashion and reality TV.

Despite the personal changes, Zoe is now seemingly remains focused on her career and family while sharing her journey with her fans on RHOBH.