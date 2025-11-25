Sabrina Carpenter takes final bow in L.A. as 'Short n' Sweet' tour ends

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour has come to an end after a 14-month run across two continents, North America and Europe.

The Grammy winner wrapped up her first ever arena tour in Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, November 23, following all six sold out shows in Los Angeles.

The show was the official end of the entire 72-show international tour.

Notably, the actress, singer and song-writer considers Los Angeles a homecoming, having moved there to pursue her career at 13.

From performing renditions of her hits songs in front of the power-packed crowd to delighting her fans with final "arrest" moment and Juno position, the 26-year-old pop sensation brought her fifth headlining tour to an epic conclusion over the weekend.

Each show is broadly divided by video interludes that mark the transition from "Morning" to "Evening" and then "Midnight."

Morning show opens with Taste and includes songs like Good Graces and Bed Chem.

Evening segments include Feather, Fast Times, the nightly "Spin the Bottle" surprise song, and Nonsense.

The final Midnight main act features Dumb & Poetic, Juno, Please Please Please, Don't Smile, and Espresso as the encore.

In an emotiomal moment, The Girl Meets World alum broke into tears during her Espresso performance at the final concert.

Here are all the highlights from her last concert of the Short n’ Sweet tour.

Last Bodysuit Reveal:

The segment where the blonde beauty reveals a custom bodysuit by dropping a rhinestone-adorned towel is the opening act of her Short n' Sweet tour.

At the finale she revealed a customised purple and pink sparkly bodysuit on which "The End" was written.

Final Juno Arrest Moment:

The former Disney star saved the best for last as she chose Miss Piggy as the final guest to arrest.

She handed over her signature fluffy pink cuffs to the muppet character during a fun segment before singing Juno. Miss Piggy was under arrest for being "too hot."

Last Juno Position:

After over 70 different poses throughout the tour, the last Juno position saw the Manchild singer crossing a finish line banner in a symbolic end to the tour in Los Angeles.

It is pertinent to note that Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour began on September 23, 2024, about a month after the album of the same name was released on August 23, 2024.

During the tour she released her seventh album Man's Best Friend on August 29, 2025, via Island Records.