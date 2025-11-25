Ben Affleck pays tribute to fellow film star Michael B. Jordon

Ben Affleck lauded and sang praises in honour of his best friend Michael B. Jordon.

The Sinners star was acknowledged at 39th American Cinematheque Awards ceremony held on November 20.

During the event, Affleck took the podium, raving about his friendship with the Creed star, calling it the highlight of his career.

"It is a genuine honour and a personal joy to be here tonight to help celebrate an actor, director, a human being who I've been a fan and a friend of for a long time now, in a very worthy 2025 award ceremony," said Affleck.

The Accountant actor recalled the time when he first Jordan’s performance in true-story drama Fruitvale Station.

He said, he was “blown away by that incredible performance" Affleck cintinued, "I immediately thought, 'My God, this guy is a huge movie star,' and I couldn't shake it.”

Eventually he reached out to Jordon since he’s “got a giant career ahead of him" and "would be honoured" if Jordan would want to sit down and discuss any future projects.

Further in his speech, Affleck commended Jordan for his "profound goodness" and "amazing work ethic," plus his "fundamental decency, and his warm stride to do whatever it takes to accomplish his goals is all his."

He also complimented the Black Panther star for establishing himself as an extraordinary director, producer and an actor.

Affleck concluded his speech on a heart-warming note, “Your friendship has meant an enormous amount to me, probably more than you know, and it has been truly one of the great, great, wonderful gifts that this opportunity here has given me.”

In addition to Affleck, Jordan’s long time frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler, his Creed costar Tessa Thompson, Fruitvale Station onscreen mom Octavia Spencer, friend Bradley Cooper, Phylicia Rashad, Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Cruise and Angela Bassett also honoured the him.