African politician ‘Adolf Hitler' set to win election again in Namibia

African politician Adolf Hitler is set to win a local election for the second time in his home country, Namibia.

The 59-year-old Adolf Hitler Uunona first ran for office in a local constituency in the north of Namibia in 2020 and secured 85 per cent of the votes. He is likely to win a reelection scheduled for November 26, 2025.

Uunona got global attention after winning Ompundja constituency in 2020. In an interview with German Newspaper Bild in 2020, he claimed that his father was unaware of the name’s historical significance.

He added, “My father probably didn’t understand what Hitler stood for. As a child, I saw it as a totally normal name.”

The politician said he has no aspirations like the Nazi leader who wanted to conquer the world, stating, “I have nothing to do with any of these things.”

Uunona, who goes by Hitler in public, said that it was too late for him to change his name because “it’s all in the official documents”.

Namibia has a lot Germanic place names and traditional names is because modern-day West African country was a German colony from 1884 to 1915, when it was known as German South West Africa.