 
Geo News

Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met office outlook points to colder trend

White Christmas hopes rise as UK braces for early winter snow

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 25, 2025

Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met office outlook points to colder trend
Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met office outlook points to colder trend

While it’s still too early for a definitive forecast, early indicators suggest that there’s a potential chance of some festive snowfall this year, more so than in recent years.

As per the Met Office’s official description, a “White Christmas” requires just one snowflake to be observed falling on December 25 at one of their weather stations.

By this measure, a white December is not as rare as people think. However, widespread snow on the ground is much less common.

As per the meteorologists, the recent observations are:

  • Forecasting models are hinting at a trend towards colder and calmer conditions developing around Christmas. This is a critical ingredient for snow, unlike the mild, wet weather that usually dominates UK December.
  • Two global weather patterns are being watched. One is a “warm blob” in the pacific ocean which could encourage high pressure and colder air over Europe. The other is developing “La Niña event” which historically elevates high pressure in the Atlantic early winter, increasing the chance of colder weather at the start of December.
  • A reliable forecast for Christmas Day will be possible about five days in advance. The UK’s weather is highly variable and these promising signals could change.

For now, it remains a hopeful possibility rather than a prediction.  

More From Viral

Northern Ireland street named for 'Prince Andrew' set for renaming
Northern Ireland street named for 'Prince Andrew' set for renaming
Did Fatima Bosch's father spark Miss Universe 2025 controversy? Here's every detail
Did Fatima Bosch's father spark Miss Universe 2025 controversy? Here's every detail
UN rights chief warns AI could become ‘modern-day Frankenstein's monster'
UN rights chief warns AI could become ‘modern-day Frankenstein's monster'
Trump's DOGE experiment meets sudden shutdown: Find out why
Trump's DOGE experiment meets sudden shutdown: Find out why
Morgan Geyser, Slender Man stabbing case culprit, captured hours after fleeing
Morgan Geyser, Slender Man stabbing case culprit, captured hours after fleeing
Stuart Broad goes viral amid England's wild Ashes loss: Here's why
Stuart Broad goes viral amid England's wild Ashes loss: Here's why
Is China capable of jamming Musk's Starlink satellites?
Is China capable of jamming Musk's Starlink satellites?
Southwest airlines passenger had screaming meltdown at Denver Airport gate: Watch video
Southwest airlines passenger had screaming meltdown at Denver Airport gate: Watch
G20 summit in Johannesburg concludes: Key results from meeting
G20 summit in Johannesburg concludes: Key results from meeting