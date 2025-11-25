 
Geo News

Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS deploying ‘satellites' to spy on Jupiter?

ATLAS is following the path to reach Jupiter's Hill radius

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 25, 2025

Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS deploying ‘satellites to spy on Jupiter?
Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS deploying ‘satellites' to spy on Jupiter?

Harvard astrophysicist Dr Avi Loeb, who has been at odds with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) over the origins and nature of comet 3I/ATLAS, has now come up with another jaw-dropping theory about humanity’s third known interstellar visitor.

The space rock has kept astronomers on their toes since its discovery in July this year, due to its mysterious behaviour.

Latest images by NASA confirmed that the mysterious interstellar object was a comet; however, Dr Avi Loeb is having a hard time believing it.

In an interview with the New York Post, the astrophysicist said the comet’s trajectory could suggest it will deploy satellites around Jupiter for surveillance and intelligence gathering on March 16, 2026.

NASA said the rock originated from another solar system. Dr Loeb, who often shares his views on Medium, wrote that Jupiter could have attracted 3I/ATLAS because it is the largest planet in our solar system, acting as a natural attractor for any object outside the solar system.

He added that ATLAS is following the path to reach Jupiter's Hill radius (the area where the planet's gravity dominates over the Sun’s gravity), where objects can hold position with little fuel.

Dr Loeb predicted the path based on the calculation from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. 

More From Viral

Two passengers force emergency exit to chase missed flight on runway in Germany: Watch video
Two passengers force emergency exit to chase missed flight on runway in Germany: Watch
Airline cancels all flights after passenger plane hit by gunfire in Haiti
Airline cancels all flights after passenger plane hit by gunfire in Haiti
Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met office outlook points to colder trend
Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met office outlook points to colder trend
Taylor Swift sends fans into frenzy after reading heartfelt letter
Taylor Swift sends fans into frenzy after reading heartfelt letter
African politician ‘Adolf Hitler' set to win election again in Namibia
African politician ‘Adolf Hitler' set to win election again in Namibia
Northern Ireland street named for 'Prince Andrew' set for renaming
Northern Ireland street named for 'Prince Andrew' set for renaming
Did Fatima Bosch's father spark Miss Universe 2025 controversy? Here's every detail
Did Fatima Bosch's father spark Miss Universe 2025 controversy? Here's every detail
UN rights chief warns AI could become ‘modern-day Frankenstein's monster'
UN rights chief warns AI could become ‘modern-day Frankenstein's monster'
Trump's DOGE experiment meets sudden shutdown: Find out why
Trump's DOGE experiment meets sudden shutdown: Find out why