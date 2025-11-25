Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS deploying ‘satellites' to spy on Jupiter?

Harvard astrophysicist Dr Avi Loeb, who has been at odds with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) over the origins and nature of comet 3I/ATLAS, has now come up with another jaw-dropping theory about humanity’s third known interstellar visitor.

The space rock has kept astronomers on their toes since its discovery in July this year, due to its mysterious behaviour.

Latest images by NASA confirmed that the mysterious interstellar object was a comet; however, Dr Avi Loeb is having a hard time believing it.

In an interview with the New York Post, the astrophysicist said the comet’s trajectory could suggest it will deploy satellites around Jupiter for surveillance and intelligence gathering on March 16, 2026.

NASA said the rock originated from another solar system. Dr Loeb, who often shares his views on Medium, wrote that Jupiter could have attracted 3I/ATLAS because it is the largest planet in our solar system, acting as a natural attractor for any object outside the solar system.

He added that ATLAS is following the path to reach Jupiter's Hill radius (the area where the planet's gravity dominates over the Sun’s gravity), where objects can hold position with little fuel.

Dr Loeb predicted the path based on the calculation from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.