Cristiano Ronaldo reveals 2026 wedding plans, location: Here's what we know

The Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are set to turn the next chapter in their love story.

CR7 is eyeing the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite facing a suspension for its start after receiving a red card during Portugal’s defeat to the Republic of Ireland earlier this month.

Even at 40, Cristiano Ronaldo is also planning for life after the final whistle and has reportedly chosen the location for his wedding to model Georgina Rodriguez.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has selected the island of Madeira—his birthplace—as the place where the wedding bells will ring, as reported by the Portuguese publication Correio da Manha.

That would mean the couple will be breaking with tradition, as many expected them to celebrate their wedding in Georgina’s native Argentina.

The private ceremony is expected to take place in the brief off-season window after the World Cup and before the start of the new Saudi season next year.

In June this year, the Portuguese striker signed a contract extension of two years with Al-Nassr worth $675 million.

For the unversed, Ronaldo has already bagged 104 goals in 117 appearances for Al-Nassr after leaving Old Trafford.