Trump's 'Genesis Mission' launches national AI moonshot, forbidding state rules

The administration has compared the mission's scale to the Manhattan Project, which had the credit of developing the atom bomb during WWII.

November 25, 2025

President Donald Trump signed a landmark executive order on November 24, 2025, enacting a paradigm shift in U.S. science policy dubbed the ''Genesis Mission.'' 

The aim is to speed scientific discovery and build a unified national computing platform.

The administration has compared the mission's scale to the Manhattan Project, which had the credit of developing the atom bomb during WWII.

As per the details, the order read, "America is in a race for global technology dominance in the development of artificial intelligence,” terming AI as “an important frontier of scientific discovery and economic growth.”

The order also directs the Department of Energy (DOE) to create an integrated AI platform that consolidates the nation’s supercomputers, government research facilities, and scientific datasets.

The DOE has been tasked to identify 20 priority scientific challenges within the next 2 months.

The mandate requires the platform to be operational on at least one major challenge within nine months.

Alongside the research initiative, the White House is seeking to prevent U.S. states from creating parallel AI regulations, warning it could withdraw federal support.

The Trump administration argues that a patchwork of state rules would hinder innovation and hurt America’s global competitiveness.

Through the "Genesis Mission," the federal government is launching a major initiative to boost AI discovery, resist state AI regulations, and respond to competition with China.

