 
Geo News

China launches Shenzhou-22 to bring Tiangong astronauts back home safely

Tiangong Space Station is much smaller than the International Space Station

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 25, 2025

China launches Shenzhou-22 to bring Tiangong astronauts back home safely
China launches Shenzhou-22 to bring Tiangong astronauts back home safely

China has launched a second spacecraft within a month for the stranded replacement team at the Chinese Space Station. The mission was launched on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The Shenzhou 22 spacecraft launch comes just days after Shenzhou 21 was used to bring back the Shenzhou 20’s stranded astronauts whose spacecraft was damaged due to space debris.

The Shenzhou 20’s replacement crew docked at the China space station on November 1 and the recently launched spacecraft will be used by them to return to Earth next year (2026).

State broadcaster CCTV has revealed that plans are in place to bring the damaged vehicle back to Earth and assess it later, but for now, it remains in space.

Tiangong space station is the only space station sent and operated solely by a single country, China.

It developed and deployed the capability soon after the United States (U.S.) blocked the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) from cooperating with China on space missions citing security concerns.

Tiangong Space Station is much smaller than the International Space Station. 

Since its launch in 2021, the permanently manned space station has hosted multiple three-member crews for six months missions. 

More From Viral

Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met office outlook points to colder trend
Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met office outlook points to colder trend
Taylor Swift sends fans into frenzy after reading heartfelt letter
Taylor Swift sends fans into frenzy after reading heartfelt letter
African politician ‘Adolf Hitler' set to win election again in Namibia
African politician ‘Adolf Hitler' set to win election again in Namibia
Northern Ireland street named for 'Prince Andrew' set for renaming
Northern Ireland street named for 'Prince Andrew' set for renaming
Did Fatima Bosch's father spark Miss Universe 2025 controversy? Here's every detail
Did Fatima Bosch's father spark Miss Universe 2025 controversy? Here's every detail
UN rights chief warns AI could become ‘modern-day Frankenstein's monster'
UN rights chief warns AI could become ‘modern-day Frankenstein's monster'
Trump's DOGE experiment meets sudden shutdown: Find out why
Trump's DOGE experiment meets sudden shutdown: Find out why
Morgan Geyser, Slender Man stabbing case culprit, captured hours after fleeing
Morgan Geyser, Slender Man stabbing case culprit, captured hours after fleeing
Stuart Broad goes viral amid England's wild Ashes loss: Here's why
Stuart Broad goes viral amid England's wild Ashes loss: Here's why