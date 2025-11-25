Eric Dane's ‘Brilliant Minds' role hits home amid ALS battle

Eric Dane’s return to TV screens made fans emotional as portrayal of his character in Brilliant Minds involves more than just acting.

In the November 24 episode, the 53-year-old embodied a patient struggling with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The storyline resonates with his own ongoing health journey after the diagnosis of progressive neurodegenerative disease.

On screen, Matthew initially hides his condition from his ex-wife and daughter.

“I guess I never saw myself as the one who needed to be cared for,” the character spoke in the emotional voiceover.

He eventually understands that he needs to change his thinking, admitting that he cannot face the disease alone.

Matthew acknowledged, “Sometimes the most heroic thing you can do isn’t running into the burning building. It’s quieter, smaller but in a way harder — at least for me.”

“Letting you and your mother in, accepting help, agreeing to this voice banking business that Dr. Pierce has been talking about [is] allowing myself to be rescued — even when I don’t want to. For me, this is the bravest thing I’ve ever done. And it’s scary as hell. But it is worth it if it means more time with you,” he continued.

Eric Dane’s ALS diagnosis:

The famed McSteamy shattered fans’ hearts when he made the diagnosis public in April 2025.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Dane made the shocking confession.

He expressed gratitude for being able to continue working as he was set to return to Euphoria the following week.

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week.”

“I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time,” he added.