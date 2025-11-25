 
Taylor Swift's 'End of an Era' docuseries hit by road block

Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' is slated to premiere on December 12 at Disney +

Geo News Digital Desk
November 25, 2025

Taylor Swift has been living her life to the fullest with major achievements on her plate like blockbuster Eras Tour—which dominated stadiums, strained ticketing platforms, and became a defining cultural moment—now faces an unexpected hurdle just ahead of its Disney+ debut.

Florida visual artist Kimberly Marasco has asked a federal court to issue a preliminary injunction to stop the release of The End of an Era, Disney’s upcoming six-part docuseries that goes behind the scenes of Swift’s global tour.

The series is slated to premiere December 12, but U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon will decide whether the rollout can proceed. Cannon has also handled Marasco’s two earlier lawsuits against Swift.

Marasco claims Swift, Universal Music Group, and Republic Records copied her poetry in lyrics and imagery across several albums, including Lover, Folklore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department.

She argues that allowing the docuseries to stream before her case is resolved would cause “irreparable harm,” saying her creative work would be “irreversibly embedded” in worldwide media.

If granted, the injunction would put one of the year’s most anticipated releases on hold—an uncommon move in copyright disputes of this scale.

Swift’s legal team has refuted the allegations. As per the Newsweek: “Marasco's claims are absurd and legally baseless. For instance, the concepts of fire or love cannot be owned by one person, as basic themes or words are not protectable by copyright law. The court has already dismissed these claims with prejudice once, and we are confident they will do so again.”

This marks Marasco’s second lawsuit involving Swift; her earlier case was dismissed after service issues, and a related claim against Taylor Swift Productions was dismissed with prejudice.

In her filing, Marasco wrote: “Absent injunctive relief, plaintiff will suffer irreparable harm that monetary damages cannot remedy.” Legal experts say the bid is unlikely to succeed.

