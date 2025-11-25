 
Geo News

Ethiopian volcano which erupted after 12,000 years sends ash across continents

Plumes of smoke moved over several Arab countries

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 25, 2025

Ethiopian volcano which erupted after 12,000 years sends ash across continents

The Ethiopian volcano, which erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, has sent clouds of ash across the continents, with thick smoke reaching thousands of miles to India.

Ethiopia is an East African country and India is located thousands of miles away in South Asia.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in the Afar region of the country has long remained dormant; however, it suddenly erupted on Sunday, November 23, 2025. 

The eruption was visible in images captured by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) satellites.

According to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center, the plumes of smoke have moved over several Arab countries, Yemen and Oman, before reaching South Asia.

Pakistan issued a warning after ash reached its airspace on Monday and by Tuesday evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the atmosphere was almost clear of the ash.

As the smoke continued moving eastward, India also issued a warning, prompting Air India to cancel several domestic and international flights.

Hayli Gubbi volcano is located at an area of intense geological activity where two tectonic plates meet, nearly 800 kilometers from the Ethiopian capital, in the volcanic chain known as Erta Ale Range. 

More From Viral

Trump's 'Genesis Mission' launches national AI moonshot, forbidding state rules video
Trump's 'Genesis Mission' launches national AI moonshot, forbidding state rules
Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS deploying ‘satellites' to spy on Jupiter?
Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS deploying ‘satellites' to spy on Jupiter?
YouTube Music's 2025 recap arrives early with AI powered chat feature
YouTube Music's 2025 recap arrives early with AI powered chat feature
China launches Shenzhou-22 to bring Tiangong astronauts back home safely
China launches Shenzhou-22 to bring Tiangong astronauts back home safely
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals 2026 wedding plans, location: Here's what we know
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals 2026 wedding plans, location: Here's what we know
Why is Alphabet (Google) hottest tech stock right now?
Why is Alphabet (Google) hottest tech stock right now?
Two passengers force emergency exit to chase missed flight on runway in Germany: Watch video
Two passengers force emergency exit to chase missed flight on runway in Germany: Watch
Airline cancels all flights after passenger plane hit by gunfire in Haiti
Airline cancels all flights after passenger plane hit by gunfire in Haiti
Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met office outlook points to colder trend
Will it snow on Christmas Day? Met office outlook points to colder trend