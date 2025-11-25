Ethiopian volcano which erupted after 12,000 years sends ash across continents

The Ethiopian volcano, which erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, has sent clouds of ash across the continents, with thick smoke reaching thousands of miles to India.

Ethiopia is an East African country and India is located thousands of miles away in South Asia.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in the Afar region of the country has long remained dormant; however, it suddenly erupted on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The eruption was visible in images captured by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) satellites.

According to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center, the plumes of smoke have moved over several Arab countries, Yemen and Oman, before reaching South Asia.

Pakistan issued a warning after ash reached its airspace on Monday and by Tuesday evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the atmosphere was almost clear of the ash.

As the smoke continued moving eastward, India also issued a warning, prompting Air India to cancel several domestic and international flights.

Hayli Gubbi volcano is located at an area of intense geological activity where two tectonic plates meet, nearly 800 kilometers from the Ethiopian capital, in the volcanic chain known as Erta Ale Range.