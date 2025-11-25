 
Eric Dane honoured for his emotional 'Brilliant Minds' role

'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane channels his own ALS journey on TV show

Geo News Digital Desk
November 25, 2025

Eric Dane, the famed McSteamy, earned praise for his powerful performance on NBC's Brilliant Minds.

Dane portrays Matthew Rimati, a firefighter grappling with how to share his ALS diagnosis with his family.

The famed Grey's Anatomy star impressed the cast and crew of the TV show so much that he got a 10-minute standing ovation from them.

Creator Michael Grassi reflected upon the particular scene in an interview with USA Today.

Grassi described the moment as unprecedented, saying he had “never seen this happen” in his career.

The scene under discussion is the one in which the character confronts the vulnerability of illness and the strain it places on loved ones.

“Because it was so beautiful and so honest and so real,” Grassi explained, the crew felt compelled to rise to their feet.

The role holds emotional importance as it mirrors Dane's own real-life journey with ALS – a progressive neurological disease which he announced to be suffering from in April, 2025.

For the unversed, Ellen Pompeo's costar has been vocal about securing federal funding for ALS research.

In September, he met with California Congressman Eric Swalwell, emphasizing how much he wants to fight for progress.

“I have two daughters at home,” Dane said. “I wanna see them graduate college, get married, maybe have grandkids.”

