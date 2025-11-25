Has Stephen Colbert quit 'The Late Show'? Look inside

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert came up with a major change sparking concern among fans.

In a twist of events, this week the show aired only reruns instead of fresh episodes.

While speculation arose about the absence of new episodes, CBS cleared the air.

CBS gave official statement informing the viewers that The Late Show will be cruising through Thanksgiving week on reruns.

It confirmed that it is rolling out encore episodes featuring past guests.

Monday saw political journalist Jonathan Karl.

On Tuesday, Demi Moore graced the show with her presence along with documentary icon Key Burns.

Emma Stone (as well as reporter Alex Wagner), Tom Hanks (and Mavis Staple), and Tiffany Haddish (as well as actor Gary Cole) are guests lined up for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Though CBS's statement cleared the air about the host, and whether he has left the show or not, it came at a significant time.

In July 2025, Jimmy Kimmel's friend revealed that the show will end in May 2026 due to financial reasons.

Moreover, currently the late-night show hosts are constantly being criticized by the US President, Donal Trump.

He even demanded ABC network and NBC to fire Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers respectively.