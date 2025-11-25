King Charles is real spirit of Christmas and it comes aged in oak

King Charles bottles Christmas spirit with new Highgrove whisky

King Charles has decided to warm the nation spiritually with a brand new royal whisky arriving just in time for the festive season.

The King has unveiled Highgrove Evergreen English Single Malt Whisky, a £100 bottle of regal cheer crafted from barley grown on his very own Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

He has gone from sovereign to spirit maker, and fans are already lining up to preorder before its official release on December 4.

Highgrove described the new tipple with suitably poetic flair, calling it “a collaboration between Highgrove Gardens and Cotswolds Distillery, crafted to honour the tradition of English single malt.”

And this batch is made from Plumage Archer, grown right on the royal grounds.

The whisky matures in a duo of bourbon and STR red-wine casks, creating what the estate promises is “a rich and refined spirit layered with orchard fruits, honeyed malt, and subtle notes of red berries and spice.”

His new single malt doesn’t arrive alone; it comes dressed to impress in “a beautifully illustrated gift box,” adorned with artwork painted by the King himself.

Inside, the 46 per cent spirit promises a regal tasting tour honey and orchard fruits upfront, followed by whispers of red berries, toasted oak, and gentle spice.

The Balmoral version is crafted at the Royal Lochnagar Distillery, just a mile from the castle.

King Charles' fondness for a good festive tipple goes back to December 2023, when he was spotted at Highgrove House sampling mulled wine and mingling with carol singers like a man thoroughly in his seasonal element.